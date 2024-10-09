WATCH LIVE

1 injured when Metra SWS train hits vehicle on tracks near Laraway Road in New Lenox

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 12:29AM
NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra said a SouthWest Service train struck a vehicle on the tracks in New Lenox near Laraway Road Tuesday night

The train is stopped near Laraway Road as a result of the crash. It is not known how long the delay will last or how it will affect other trains on the line.

A Metra spokesperson said there was a person in the vehicle that was struck who was injured, but was not killed.

Officials from Metra or fire or police departments have not commented on the incident or released any further details, including the victim's condition.

Metra riders should check their website for updates on train delays.

