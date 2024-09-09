$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Bridgeport gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although nobody has won the $800 million Mega Millions Jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing, a winning ticket was told in Chicago.

A $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Bridgeport Gas station at 501 31st Street.

The winner matched all five numbers, 6-23-42-59-63, to win the prize in Friday night's drawing.

"I guess you can say 'luck is in the air' at Gas Express in Bridgeport," said Faris Saleh, owner of Gas Express.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station owner will receive a bonus of $10,000.

"My employees and I are hoping that the winner is someone we know, a regular customer," added Saleh.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to come forward and claim their prize.