10-foot python found in car after police chase in Bay Area

According to the Vallejo Police Department, suspects in a Cadillac CT6 were pointing lasers at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, prompting a chase.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, suspects in a Cadillac CT6 were pointing lasers at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, prompting a chase.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, suspects in a Cadillac CT6 were pointing lasers at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, prompting a chase.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, suspects in a Cadillac CT6 were pointing lasers at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, prompting a chase.

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Police in the Bay Area made a bizarre discovery Friday night after they broke up a street sideshow and chased a suspect: they found a 10-foot python inside a car.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, suspects in a Cadillac CT6 were pointing lasers at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, prompting a chase.

The chase ultimately ended in Hercules where officers found the python abandoned in the car.

Police said four people were arrested.

MORE: Illegal Vallejo sideshow leads to 1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting, police say

This is after police responded to a sideshow and several shootings in Vallejo, where one person was shot and killed.

Video from the sideshow shows people lighting a ring of fire as drivers did donuts in the middle of the intersection.