11 injured after escalator malfunctions at Chicago Cubs game against Brewers in Milwaukee

Eleven people were injured after an escalator malfunctioned Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee during a Cubs game against the Brewers.

Eleven people were injured after an escalator malfunctioned Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee during a Cubs game against the Brewers.

Eleven people were injured after an escalator malfunctioned Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee during a Cubs game against the Brewers.

Eleven people were injured after an escalator malfunctioned Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee during a Cubs game against the Brewers.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLS) -- Eleven people were hurt Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned after the Brewers-Cubs game at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

According to a social media post from the Brewers, the malfunction caused a quote "increased downward speed."

Five of the injured were treated at the scene.

The other people who were injured were taken to hospitals, but they are expected to be okay.

No further information about the cause of the malfunction were immediately available.

The Cubs won the game 5-3.