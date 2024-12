Over 1K pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop on I-80, Illinois State Police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police say they seized more than $40 million dollars worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday.

The traffic stop happened on I-80 in Henry County, Illinois, which is east of the Quad Cities.

Police said they found more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine in a Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer combination.

Officers arrested two men from Canada. They're charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking.

No further information was immediately available.