11th annual 'Party 4 Peace' to honor Chicago gun violence victim Hadiya Pendleton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother has been turning heartbreak into positive change for Chicago. It has been 11 years since a murder that shocked people around the city.

Hadiya Pendleton was 15 years old when she was shot and killed in a park on the South Side.

The honor student had just returned from performing in Washington DC ahead of President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration.

The community is coming together to raise awareness of the senseless gun violence that continues to persist with the 11th annual "Party 4 Peace" this weekend.

Hadiya's mother, Cleo Pendleton, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the event.

The Party 4 Peace will be held Saturday at Hadiya Pendleton Park in Bronzeville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

