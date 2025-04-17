152 dogs rescued from 'extremely poor' conditions in Utah

Authorities have rescued a total of 152 dogs living in "extremely poor" conditions from a house in Utah, officials said.

Police in Ogden, Utah, along with Ogden Animal Services officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue after receiving a report of possible animal neglect, according to an Ogden City Police Department press release.

"Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered 152 dogs living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions," authorities said. "Due to the scale and severity of the situation, additional support was requested from Weber County Animal Services, Roy Animal Services, and Draper Animal Services."

All 152 dogs were safely removed from the property and are currently receiving veterinary care, evaluations and shelter support, officials said.

"Weber County Animal Services is working with Ogden City Animal Control to provide safe accommodations for the animals in the hording investigation," Weber County Animal Services said in a statement. "The animals are currently at the Weber County Animal Shelter in kennels in spare rooms, separate from the other animals in our care to prevent the spread of possible diseases."

Animal services are now working with rescue groups and partners at other animal shelters to provide medical care and possible relocation for these animals.

"We will inform our community when these animals will be available for adoption and/or fostering. Please note that this is an ongoing investigation," officials said. "The Ogden Police Department and Ogden Animal Services thank all responding agencies and partners who helped ensure the safety and well-being of these animals."

