2 police officers injured, 1 seriously in Austin rollover crash, police say

The crash happened at about 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Central Avenue on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after they lost control in a crash on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Central Avenue near the CTA Green Line station, police said.

Officers were driving northbound on Central Avenue in a marked vehicle, when the officers lost control. Their vehicle rolled over in the middle of the street, police said.

Both officers in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

A male officer had a hand injury. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

A female officer had a leg injury, She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

A man was riding his bike near the sidewalk when he was struck by debris from the crash. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

