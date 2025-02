2 construction workers electrically shocked on West Side, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two construction workers were critically injured after being electrically shocked on the West Side Tuesday morning, a Chicago Fire Department official said.

CFD said the workers came into contact with an electric current as they were working at a building at Ogden and Homan avenues.

One worker was reportedly unresponsive at the scene and the other was in critical condition, CFD said.