2 hot dog stand workers stabbed in attempted robbery, attack in West Town, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 31, 2024 1:23PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two hot dog stand workers were hurt when a person attacked them with a knife during an attempted robbery in West Town.

This happened Friday night at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2800-blk of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

The male suspect walked into Lola's Coney Island demanding cash, police said.

A fight ensued and the suspect grabbed a knife and attacked a male and female employee, police said.

The offender took off in an unknown direction. No proceeds were taken, according to police.

Both of the victims sustained lacerations but refused medical attention, CPD said.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

