2 seriously injured in NW Side fire, Chicago Fire Department says

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were seriously injured in a fire on Montrose Avenue on the Northwest Side Monday morning.

Two people were seriously injured in a fire on the Northwest Side Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. in a commercial building with apartments above it in the 3500-block of West Montrose Avenue.

Two people were transported in serious condition to Swedish Hospital, CFD said. A third person was treated on the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not known how many people have been displaced.

