2 semis overturned on I-80, prompting massive delays near Minooka, video shows

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Highway I-80 was shutdown in the south suburbs on Thursday after two semis were involved in the crash.

The crash was first reported around 8:56 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-80 between River Road and the exit to highway I-55 in Minooka, Illinois.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 10 a.m. showing both semis had been overturned.

It is unclear how long the delays will be in place.

Drivers are advised to look for other routes.

The extent of the semi drivers' injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.