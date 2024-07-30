2-year-old Texas girl mauled to death by dogs while at babysitter, police say

HOUSTON -- A 2-year-old girl is dead following a dog attack in Texas on Monday.

The fatal mauling happened at about 12:20 p.m. at a home in north Houston, police say.

Officers called to the home discovered the toddler had been attacked by three Rottweiler dogs. Paramedics took the child to Texas Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, witnesses said the girl was attacked inside the home where she was in the care of a babysitter.

The dogs were seized by City of Houston BARC.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.