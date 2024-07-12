2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Patrick Bertoletti talks strategy with Val and Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan chat about the latest topics for Host Chat!

Sorry, Val. Target will no longer accept personal checks. The retail giant is making changes to streamline the checkout process, and one of those changes is they will no longer take personal checks as payment. Are you still using a checkbook at the grocery store?

A bar suggests a man tip 100%. A bar in California suggested a customer tip either 20%, 25%, 50% or 100%.

Gen Z is starting to face tattoo regret. Tattoos are often seen as a mark of rebellion for young adults, but some of the older Gen Zer's are starting to really regret those rash tattoo decisions.

Patrick Bertoletti, Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion

2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Patrick Bertoletti joined Val and Ryan to tell them how he scarfed down 58 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes.

Just last week, Chicagoan Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti took home the crown at this year's Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Follow along with Patrick's competitive eating journey @deepdisheats on Instagram!

Chubby Checker

Even at 82 years old, Chubby Checker still knows how to get down!

Famous American singer Chubby Checker, known for popularizing dances such as "The Twist," is live in studio!

He talks with Val and Ryan about one of his first performances in Chicago back in 1961, and how for the past 60 years, he has made his audience part of the show.

You can catch him this week in St. Charles at the Aracda Theatre for his "Chubby Checker's Dance Party." Get your tickets at https://www.arcadalive.com/event/chubby-checker-20240218/.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

Which new movies are worth your money?

"Fly Me to the Moon" - SPEND

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in a rom com as a NASA official and Marketing Executive who are trying to popularize the upcoming 1969 Moon Landing in "Fly Me to the Moon."

"Emperor of Ocean Park" - SAVE

"Emperor of Ocean Park" stars Forest Whittaker as a judge who suddenly dies of a heart attack. But as his children begin to learn more of his past, they suspect foul play may be involved.

"Sunny" - SPEND

Rashida Jones stars in the new series "Sunny" as an American woman in Japan uncovering a mystery of how a robot created by her late husband's company may actually be involved in his and their son's death.

"Receiver" - SPEND

The new Netflix documentary "Receivers" follows the careers and lives of some of the top NFL receivers during the 2023 season. The receivers profile includes Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.