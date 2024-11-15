22nd annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer returns to Windy City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year the Chicagoland area is invited to North America's largest and most prestigious barrel-aged beer festival, drawing thousands to the west side. The annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer returns west side of Chicago. Ray Stout with Illinois Craft Brewers Guild stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about the annual event.

The 22nd anniversary of FoBAB features two in-person tasting sessions on Friday, Nov. 22 (6 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 23 (1 - 5 p.m.) at Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60607).

General admission tickets are $85.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.