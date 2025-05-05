3 Bolingbrook middle school employees fired over alleged misconduct, district says

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Three staff members at a south suburban middle school have been fired over alleged misconduct, the school district said in a statement Monday.

Valley View Community Unit School District 365-U said an internal investigation revealed "instances of inappropriate conduct with a student" and "violations of VVSD Board policies" at Brooks Middle School.

The district said it started when the Bolingbrook Police Department recently informed them of an investigation into a staff member's alleged inappropriate conduct with a student.

The district said it then placed that staff member on administrative leave and started its own investigation, which revealed misconduct allegations against two additional employees. The district placed those employees on administrative leave, as well.

The district on Monday said all three of those employees have been fired.

Support for students and staff are being offered, the district added, and encouraged anyone with information related to the allegations to contact law enforcement or VVSD Director of Safety and Security Dr. Carter Larry.

The district says the Bolingbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing.