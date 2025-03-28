24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 injured in Gage Park crash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 28, 2025 10:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Gage Park Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:08 p.m. in the 100-block of West 51st Street.

Police said a black sedan was traveling northbound when it disregarded a traffic signal and struck a black Jeep that was turning at the intersection.

The Jeep then hit a black sedan traveling westbound, police said.

The 32-year-old man driving the first vehicle was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The driver of the Jeep declined treatment and a 29-year-old pregnant woman who was his passenger was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police are investigating and citations are being issued for the crash.

