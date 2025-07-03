4th of July rib rules: Wilma's Famous BBQ shares secrets to grilling greatness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for Fourth of July cookouts, Wilma's Famous BBQ is dishing out the do's and don'ts of perfect ribs-from mustard slathers to low-and-slow smoking. Co-owner Terrell Wilson joined ABC7 Eyewitness to showcase how the Dolton-born BBQ spot has become a Chicago staple, now serving smoky, soul-packed meals from Dolton to Downtown and beyond. His top tips? Marinate with mustard, keep the heat low, and never rush the rest.

Wilma's, known for its fall-off-the-bone rib tips, creamy mac and cheese, and crowd-favorite peach cobbler, is also making waves with a new downtown location offering both BBQ and Jamaican Jerk options.

As grills fire up across the city, Wilson says it's not just about flavor, it's about family, tradition and cooking with heart.

For more tips and locations, visit wilmasfamousbbq.com.