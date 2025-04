Girl, 5, abducted on South Side found safe, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl was found safe after Chicago police said she was abducted on the South Side Wednesday.

Police said the girl was abducted in the 6300-block of South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park late Wednesday.

She was later located safe.

No further information was immediately available.

