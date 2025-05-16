5-year-old boy taken in domestic abduction, last seen on South Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy was taken in a domestic-related abduction Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Nyjah Proby was last seen about 6:50 a.m. in the area of the 4900-block of Chicago Beach Drive in Kenwood, police said.

He's believed to be with his father, a 30-year-old man, police said. He has long dreadlocks, according to police.

Nyjah Proby was wearing a gray shirt with a red and blue dinosaur decal, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes, CPD said.

His hair is brown and parted in the middle with braids on both sides, police said.

He is 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 312-747-8380.