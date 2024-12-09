Fmr. Lansing high school coach charged with sexually assaulting student: police

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A former high school coach was arrested on sexual assault accusations in the south suburbs.

Glenwood police said Aaron J. Richmond of Harvey was arrested on Dec. 5th and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated assault against a 16-year-old.

Richmond is a former coach for Thornton Fractional South High School. The victim was a student, Glenwood police said.

The crime happened in March of this year. Police said Richmond picked up the student at their home. The student believed they were being given a ride to a sporting event.

However, Richmond drove to his former home in Glenwood and invited the student inside. Shortly after the victim entered, Richmond allegedly assaulted the student.

After the offence, the former coach drove the student to the sporting event and told them to stay quiet.

In May, the victim told family and eventually Glenwood police.

On Thursday, Richmond had a detention hearing in Markham.