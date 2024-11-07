ABC 7's Samantha Chatman reveals medical diagnosis nearly cost her the career she loves

CHICAGO -- Many of you know that our own Samantha Chatman spent time off the air because she was having problems with her voice.

Today, Samantha is sharing more details about her journey and the vital surgery that may have saved her career.

Earlier this year, I revealed that I needed to have surgery because I had a polyp on my vocal cords.

My voice was very hoarse-many of you at home probably noticed-and I went on medical leave to have a procedure to get it removed.

What I hadn't revealed, until today, is that I had a very rare tumor lodged in my vocal cords. It was growing fast and it could have cost me my career.

It started with a hoarse voice that progressively got worse.

I initially thought it was allergies or my asthma, but after visiting an ear nose and throat specialists, it was revealed that I had a polyp on my vocal cord, something that's fairly common for broadcasters and others who have high vocal demands.

The ENT I saw recommended that I schedule a visit with the physician she called "The MJ of vocal surgery," Doctor Brandon Baird at the University of Chicago. So, I did.

After assessing what was believed to be a polyp, the plan was for me to go on complete vocal rest, which meant no talking whatsoever. I'd also have to have surgery to have the polyp completely removed.

But during that first surgery, things took a turn.

"Polyps tend to be superficial by their nature," Dr. Baird said. "They tend to be soft. They tend not to invade deeply . And all of the things we saw intraoperatively set off alarm bells that this might be something else."

Tests revealed that this wasn't a polyp, but a tumor that was growing fast.

Sam: "I'll never forget coming out of that first surgery and you had a concerned look on your face. That's when you revealed to me what we were dealing with wasn't a polyp it was actually a tumor that needed to come out."

Dr. Baird: "We didn't know if could it have been a cancer. Could it be something that could spread to your lymph nodes or neck? All of these things were outstanding to us."

After what felt like the longest week of my life going through scans and waiting to hear back, test results revealed that the tumor was benign, non-cancerous.

Turns out, this tumor was so rare, there are only about 30 reported cases in the world.

"It was a benign tumor, but it still was a tumor," Dr. Baird said. "The thing about the "Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor," is that it is a locally invasive tumor, so it can continue to grow out into the voice box.

"In some patients, there may have been a role for taking the whole thing out, but for you, there was a special circumstance because we wanted to make sure that in taking the whole thing out, we weren't completely sacrificing your whole voice," Dr. Baird said. "We had to be very careful and methodical. You have a promising career, you're very successful. We want you to be able to do all the things you've been doing for this city. We took all of that into account. "

Extremely emotional but still remaining silent, I decided to move forward with the second surgery.

Nervous as can be, but confident in Dr. Baird, I held on to my faith like never before with my family and friends by my side.

After a six-hour procedure, Dr. Baird and his team successfully removed the tumor.

"It was a long surgery," Dr. Baird said. "A lot of margins and sections. And it ultimately ended up well."

And after nearly two months of complete vocal rest, I was finally able to speak again, my voice getting stronger each day.

Dr. Baird: "Maybe even better than what I'd expected. That was the time at which I felt the happiest. Knowing that you'd be able to stay on air. Knowing that you'd be able to sing and enjoy all the things you did before surgery."

Sam: "Everybody needs to know that God brought me to you, and you saved my voice."

Dr. Baird: "Well, thank you for letting me be part of your journey."

I'm happy to report that me and my voice are doing great! Because the tumor is so rare, we may never know what caused it. I'm just happy to be back.

I'm thankful to you all-the viewers for your kind words while I was recovering-and to my ABC7 family for supporting me during a tough time-and being "on my side."