Reception held at ABC7 Chicago amid National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference and Expo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Journalists from around the country are in Chicago this week for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference and Expo.

An ABC News reception was held Thursday at ABC7 Chicago's building, where all ABC colleagues were welcomed to Chicago.

More information about the NAHJ 2025 Conference and Expo can be found here.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 3.1 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago. The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago, the nationally syndicated holiday kickoff special, "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," and the award-winning series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversity and highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ communities, among others. Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. The station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates to keep Chicago's electorate informed and town halls where residents can share their concerns.ABC7's outreach efforts include an annual partnership with local food banks, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. ABC7 also partners with the Red Cross for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, one of the largest, one-day blood drives in the country.

X: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/