ABC7 anchor Cheryl Burton honored at Chicago Defender 'Women of Excellence' awards ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special event honored "Women of Excellence" Friday in downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Defender hosted its annual awards ceremony, celebrating African-American women who inspire others.

ABC7 Chicago anchor Cheryl Burton was recognized as one of this year's Vanguard honorees.

More than 50 women were honored Friday night at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Streeterville.

ABC7 Chicago Consumer Investigator and anchor Samantha Chatman served as one of the event's emcees.

More information about Chicago Defender can be found here.

