ABC7 Chicago hosts Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon

ABC7 hosted an Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon Wednesday and is presenting the "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" special this weekend.

ABC7 hosted an Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon Wednesday and is presenting the "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" special this weekend.

ABC7 hosted an Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon Wednesday and is presenting the "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" special this weekend.

ABC7 hosted an Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon Wednesday and is presenting the "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" special this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago hosted a special community luncheon Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Leaders from throughout Chicago's AAPI community joined ABC7 at 190 North State Street.

Ravi Baichwal and Judy Hsu helped to host the luncheon along with Cate Cauguiran and Eric Horng. ABC7's station leaders were there as well.

SEE MORE | ABC7 celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with 'Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong'

ABC7 also shared a sneak peek at the half-hour special "Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong" airing on ABC7 this weekend

It can be viewed Saturday at 6 p.m. and again on Sunday at 11 p.m. It can also be found right now wherever you stream ABC7 and on our news app.