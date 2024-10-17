Soap Chat: Getting to know 'General Hospital's' Lucas Jones

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 4:03PM
Soap Chat: Getting to know 'General Hospital's' Lucas JonesABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu get to know Van Hansis, who plays Lucas Jones.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu spoke with a "General Hospital" star Thursday, as part of their "SoapChat" series.

Van Hansis plays Lucas Jones on the daytime drama.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"SoapChat" is now a feature on ABC7's 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Butler and Pathieu.

Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Isaiah'

Every Thursday during the digital show, the pair will give their dish of the drama happening in Port Charles in the daytime soap opera.

You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC7.

To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

