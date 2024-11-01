ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 1, 2024

The Bears loss to Washington had so many repercussions.

Dionne talked to Sam Panayotovich about his picks for the college and pro games this weekend while Meller told us the best way to stock our fantasy rosters.

The White Sox have a new bench boss.

ABC7 introduced you to Will Venable. Can he help turn the Sox around?

And college basketball is getting underway. We talked to Chris Collins of Northwestern and Drew Valentine of Loyola to see if they have what it takes to make the NCAA tournament this season.

Ryan is back with Bearly Accurate and it may have you looking double.

