ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 1, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 8:40PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 1, 2024Jeff Meller and Dionne discussed how the Bears can recover and take on a hot Arizona team this Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Bears loss to Washington had so many repercussions.

Jeff Meller and Dionne discussed all of them and how the Bears can recover and take on a hot Arizona team this Sunday.

Dionne talked to Sam Panayotovich about his picks for the college and pro games this weekend while Meller told us the best way to stock our fantasy rosters.

The White Sox have a new bench boss.

ABC7 introduced you to Will Venable. Can he help turn the Sox around?

And college basketball is getting underway. We talked to Chris Collins of Northwestern and Drew Valentine of Loyola to see if they have what it takes to make the NCAA tournament this season.

Ryan is back with Bearly Accurate and it may have you looking double.

