I-Team reporting on illegal gun trafficking through O'Hare Airport leads to congressional inquiry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois U.S. congressman has launched a formal inquiry following an ABC7 I-Team report on illegal weapons and gun parts entering the Chicago area allegedly from China through the O'Hare International Airport Postal Processing Center.

In February, the I-Team reported on the concerning flow of ghost guns, gun parts, Glock switches and contraband coming into the Chicago area from companies in China.

Now, U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi is asking the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for more information on their work deterring illegal weapons and materials from entering the country.

"We were astonished by what you found," Krishnamoorthi told the I-Team, "Namely that illegal firearms, as well as firearm accessories, are coming from China, and, you know, furthering the gun epidemic that exists across the country, but also here in Illinois."

US Customs and Border Protection is seizing illegal weapon parts trafficked into the country through China at the O'Hare processing center.

Congressman Krishanmoorthi is the ranking member on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and said he and committee members are taking a closer look at CBP's efforts to stop the illegal flow of weapons and weapons parts, which CBP officials said are coming from China.

Inside the Port O'Hare postal processing center, the I-Team witnessed specialized CBP officers uncovering gun switches that can modify a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic killing machine gun, as well as unregulated rifle suppressors and other contraband, all disguised as water pipes or labeled as stickers.

"Over the last fiscal year, we've seen an uptick in the interception of Glock switches, auto series, silencers, all types of contraband coming from China and Hong Kong," Chief CBP Officer Nadia Varela said last February. "CBP has chosen to focus on intercepting a lot of these parcels, to get them off the streets."

CBP officers sift through thousands of packages looking for illegal gun components coming into Chicago, a fact Congressman Krishanmoorthi said he found surprising.

"We've heard about all kinds of things coming in from China illegally," Krishanmoorthi said. "But this is the first time that we've heard about guns coming in or firearm accessories."

China has strict gun control laws, and reports of gun violence in the country are rare, adding to the questions surrounding how illegal gun parts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S., the congressman said.

"We need to know how these things make it in here, and then we need to know what's standing in the way of actually getting what [ CBP ] needs to correct the problem," Krishanmoorthi explained.

Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to CBP's Acting Commissioner Pete Flores on Thursday asking for details on its investigations and confiscation operations, adding that CBP does not regularly report their findings to his committee.

Last year alone, CBP Chicago officers seized more than 1,500 Glock switches.

In an emailed statement to the I-Team, a spokesperson for CBP said any correspondence between members of congress is addressed through official channels.

The I-Team reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago for comment but did not receive a response.

Krishnamoorthi said his goal in asking these questions is to ensure CBP has the resources it needs to address gun trafficking into Chicago.

"We aren't necessarily pointing a finger at [ CBP ] ," Krishnamoorthi said. "What we are trying to say is, 'Okay, if you need more resources, if you need more manpower, if you need more authorities under the law to do your job better, let us know.'"