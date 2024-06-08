Three accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioters from Illinois expected to plead guilty

The three Illinois defendants are among dozens charged across the state and more than 1,400 people accused across the country.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioters from Illinois are planning to plead guilty to their crimes, the ABC 7 I-Team has learned.

Kelly Lynn Fontaine, 54, and Brian Dula, 53, of Lockport were charged with crimes related to Jan. 6 earlier this year and are expected to plead guilty on Monday, June 10 in D.C. District Court.

Also intending to plead guilty is Robin Reierson, 69, of Schiller Park, who was charged with Jan. 6 Capitol riot crimes and is expected to change his plea at a court hearing scheduled for July 1, according to newly filed court records.

In the 41-months since rioters took over on Capitol Hill, more than half of those charged with crimes have pleaded guilty.

Fontaine and Dula

To a chorus of "USA" chanted on Jan. 6, 2021, as rioters can be seen in a video shared on social media chopping away at a Senate door, federal agents say Fontaine snapped a thumbs-up selfie near the breached entryway and entered the Capitol.

Capitol security surveillance also showed Fontaine and Dula inside the building, according to court records.

Federal authorities say Dula and Fontaine traveled to Washington D.C., and crashed the Capitol together on Jan. 6.

Reierson

In a separate Jan. 6 prosecution, federal agents said Robin Reierson, a Schiller Park resident, was captured on officer body-worn camera footage wearing a helmet and pushing officers during the Capitol riot, according to investigators.

As the I-Team previously reported, at the time of Reierson's arrest he worked as a welder at the Argonne National Laboratory, a top security facility southwest of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Argonne previously told the I-Team Reierson is no longer employed there.

The I-Team reached out to attorneys representing Fontaine, Dula and Reierson but have not heard back.

Court records show at least 800 defendants have pleaded guilty or will be in the coming weeks, and the number of Jan. 6 defendants who have been imprisoned is approaching 500.