Charges should be dropped against former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis: Acting US attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The acting U.S. attorney in Chicago is asking that charges be dropped against former Alderman Danny Solis, court documents say.

This is all part of a deal he made to cooperate with the federal government after being charged with bribery.

That included wearing a wire and recording some of his colleagues.

Solis was a key witness in the successful prosecution of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan was found guilty on 10 counts in a partial verdict earlier this year.

His recordings also helped prosecutors build the corruption case against former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Solis in exchange for his cooperation.