Leon co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend' with Val Warner; Richard Roeper gives Oscars predictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," actor and singer Leon was the guest co-host.

Val Warner and Leon discussed the entertainer's long career, current projects and the age-old conversation: Is flirting considered cheating?

Leon & The People have a concert at City Winery this Sunday.

Chicago Culture Ball

The Chicago Culture Ball is set for Saturday.

On Saturday, Eventnoire hosts their third annual Chicago Culture Ball. With over 600 attendees, the Culture Ball honors Chicago's changemakers that have shaped the essence of what it means to be a part of the cultural experience in the city.

Past notable honorees are Val Warner, Jeremih and the organization, "ChiGivesBack." This year's honorees include leaders at McDonalds, the Obama Foundation and SocialWorks. CEO of Eventnoire Jeff Osuji and Executive Director of SocialWorks Justin Cunningham filled Warner and Leon in on what to expect this year.

Neighborhood Walk - Richard Roeper

Richard Roeper went on a neighborhood walk and talked about what to see this weekend.

These days, the south suburb of Dolton is in the news more for events at City Hall than in the community, most notably the travails of current Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who is under FBI scrutiny for her handling of the village's finances.

But, the reality is that Dolton has long been a haven for working-class families looking for affordable, attractive housing.

In the latest edition of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk," Val Warner took a tour of Dolton with one of its most notable former residents: movie critic Richard Roeper.

Roeper's Reviews: Oscars

Film critic, Richard Roeper gave his Oscars predictions this year.

Supporting Actress: Zoë Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Actress: Demi Moore, "The Substance,"

Actor: Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Best Picture: "Conclave"

Be sure to tune into the 97th Academy Awards this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.