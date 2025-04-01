Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin talk fun on set, culture in new movie on Disney+

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" is the latest movie based on a popular children's book series.

Val Garcia wants her whole family to get immersed in their Mexican heritage.

So, they set out in an RV, heading south of the border for adventure.

But, the vacation may be plagued by an ancient curse.

Longoria plays mom, and Marin, Grandpa Gil.

"Yeah, we had a pretty good time," Marin said of their time on-set.

"Oh, my God, when I found out Cheech was the 'abuelo,' I was so excited," Longoria said. "This man's an icon, and we've known each other for a hundred years. But, we didn't work together, and we were literally talking on the set, just to be on the set with Cheech and hear all of his war stories and experiences in Hollywood from every decade, it was like a joy. We didn't even want to start filming because Cheech is telling a story."

Cultural representation is important to both actors.

"Yeah, it's funny because my character feels like the family is not connected to the Mexican roots, and so she creates this whole road trip to reconnect to my roots," Longoria said. "Of course, my father's making fun of me every step of the way. I love the idea that this is a big title, very famous books. It's on a big platform like Disney, and it's a family that looks like us. That was definitely refreshing for me."

She said she also enjoyed not having to get all glammed up for the role.

"In life, I'm not glammed up; I'm usually at home with my son. I'm cooking. I'm cleaning. I'm chasing him around," Longoria said. "So, to play a mom of these two kids, it was pretty real to be that simple, and not the illusion of what people think Eva Longoria is."