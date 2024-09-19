Favorite nosy neighbor from 'WandaVision' gets her own series with 'Agatha All Along'

LOS ANGELES -- Agatha Harkness, the nosy neighbor from Marvel's "WandaVision," is back in her own spinoff series, "Agatha All Along."

Kathryn Hahn is thrilled and surprised at Agatha's return.

"I definitely didn't sign on for 'WandaVision' thinking there would be like a rabid need for more of this centuries-old witch," said Hahn. "This Agatha I think was just delicious and her own bird."

The whole casting of this show is a mix of people and skill sets: comedy, Broadway, horror.

"We just kind of melded together," said Sasheer Zamata. "I couldn't really feel like the difference in age or the difference in acting experience. It all just felt like a group and like a coven, really."

"I think there's no better training than watching people who are at the top of their game work," said Joe Locke. "I didn't go to drama school. So for me, this is my drama school. This is how I learn my craft. So yeah, I'm stealing everything."

"You're going to go very far," laughed Debra Jo Rupp.

As for whether we'll see the original Wanda during the series - well, in true Marvel fashion, Hahn remained tight-lipped.

"I can't. I can't say anything!" said Hahn.

You can see the first two episodes of "Agatha All Along" now on Disney+, with new episodes coming every Wednesday.

