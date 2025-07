Air quality alert issued for Chicago area due to Canadian wildfire smoke

The air quality alert will be in effect for Tuesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service for the Chicago area.

Chopper 7 captured as smoke from Canadian wildfires created smoky skies on Tuesday morning.

The alert is in effect until midnight in the Chicago area.

Northwest Indiana will likely continue to see smoky skies on Wednesday, ABC7's Tracy Butler said.

Children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, are asked to limit their time outside as a precaution.