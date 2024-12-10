Alanis Morissette, Renee Rapp, Blake Shelton, TLC and more added to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' lineup

Big stars, big celebration! Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Renee Rapp, TLC, HARDY, Laufey and so many more will perform on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Dec. 31 at 8p|7c on ABC.

New performers have been added to the already stacked "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" lineup.

Performances for the West Coast Party will include Alanis Morisette with special guest Renee Rapp, Dasha, HARDY, Kesha, Ernest, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain and DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh.

Blake Shelton will perform from Las Vegas, Luis Fonsi will join the party from his native Puerto Rico and TLC will ring in the new year in Times Square.

It's a night of big anniversaries as well.

TLC will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Crazysexycool," with a live performance of some of their biggest hits from that album.

Alanis Morissette is kicking off the 30th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill" with some special performances from that groundbreaking and influential album

Natasha Bedingfield will perform her smash hit "Unwritten," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

And host Ryan Seacrest is celebrating 20 years doing "Rockin' Eve," as he told On The Red Carpet when we caught up with him on the set of his other job, "Wheel of Fortune."

"It's my 20th year doing it. We have a jam packed show...I mean, every artist that had a year this year and beyond we'll have in the show. It is five plus hours of a broadcast. It's a monster show," he revealed.

Other performers previously announced include Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett.

And while we've come to expect amazing performances, there's one wildcard Seacrest says they have to contend with every year.

"We just really cross our fingers to wait to see what the weather is going to be. That's the biggest variable. Is it going to rain? Is it going to snow? Will it be subzero? It doesn't even matter. We still do the show anyway. But it's it's always nice to have it above 20 (degrees)," he said.

You can ring in 2025 with Seacrest and some awesome music when "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" airs December 31 at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.