Chicago City Council members worry about how proposed $300M property tax hike will impact residents

Mayor Brandon Johnson is proposing a $17 billion City of Chicago budget for 2025. He is also calling for a $300 million property tax increase.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling for a property tax hike to avoid massive citywide layoffs.

The mayor is proposing a $17 billion spending package for 2025.

It calls for putting millions of dollars into violence prevention, jobs for young people and dealing with homelessness.

But it is the proposed tax hike that has many alderpersons leery.

The property tax hike totals $300 million. The mayor said it was a tough decision, but he said it is a better choice than the estimated 4,000 layoffs that would be needed without it.

"We are going to build on the progress that we have made, even in a difficult budget year, we will not stop investing in our city," Johnson said.

But the mayor's budget proposal will require a larger investment from homeowners with his plan for hiking property taxes by 4%. And that's on top of recent assessments that already raised taxes.

"This was the best option that I have at this time. It allows us to move forward in a sustainable way," Johnson said.

The mayor's plan getting a very cool reception from alderpersons who are worried about the impact on their residents.

"Again, for me, right now, it's a not starter. The devil's in the details, though, but right now, just by taking the path of least resistance from government, by saying we need more money, it's a non-starter," said Ald. Gilbert Villegas.

"I'm being honest with the mayor. I actually had this conversation with him over three weeks ago, back before we knew that there was going to be a property tax increase in the budget. I just said, 'It's non-negotiable for me, mayor,'" said Ald. Brian Hopkins.

The mayor broke a campaign promise not raise property taxes, but he claimed it was the only way to avoid cutting 4,000 jobs citywide, with more than half of those from the police department.

"I don't think that my neighbors necessarily want to see that, and I don't think my colleagues necessarily want to see that so, you know, there are no easy solutions in this moment," said Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa.

"We all have problems and solutions are, we got to sit down and really think about where we can find additional resources and money, and not really, you know, hit our constituents and the people that are paying taxes," said Ald. Monique Scott.

"Look, the ultimate goal really is to ensure that we're not laying people off," Johnson said.

But the mayor is calling for cutting more than 700 vacant positions to save money.

Some alderpersons said it was a mistake to skip the automatic property tax hike last year. The mayor dismissed that notion, focusing on what's ahead.

"You know, this is the beginning of an open process that I'm looking forward to engaging with all of our city council members and the community at large," Johnson said.

The mayor needs 26 votes, and he may have some convincing or arm-twisting ahead based on the early reaction from council members.

Community budget hearings begin next week.