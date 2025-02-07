Prosecutors said they plan to file additional charges against the brothers.

Alexander brothers plead not guilty, prosecutors say they raped more than 60 women

The three brothers pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

NEW YORK -- Luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander, along with their brother Alon, on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to drug and sexually assault dozens of women nearly two months after their arrest.

The three Alexander brothers arrived in Manhattan federal court together in handcuffs, shackles and drab beige jail clothing.

They pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in their first court appearance in New York after being arrested in Miami in December. Their transfer was delayed for weeks as they tried unsuccessfully to secure bail.

Prosecutors announced plans to file additional charges, stating that more than 60 women alleged they were raped by at least one of the brothers. The three siblings have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

"We do intend to bring a superseding indictment in this case," prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa said. "I think we will need another month or two."

Espinosa said that investigators gathered a "substantial" amount of evidence, including accounts from alleged victims, as well as data from iCloud, Instagram, Facebook, dating apps, cell phones, laptop computers and electronic storage devices.

In a January court hearing, when the brothers were still in Florida, prosecutor Andrew Jones said FBI agents found multiple hard drives in a closet of Tal's apartment during a search.

They allegedly contained "a large quantity of sexually explicit videos and photos" showing the brothers with drunk, naked women who were unaware they were being recorded. According to prosecutors, some of the women tried to hide or flee from the camera when they realized they were being filmed.

Defense attorney Deanna Paul, who is representing Tal, called the allegations "speculative" and questioned what the videos depict, prompting U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni to interject.

"In my view, having a sex with a woman who is incapacitated is likely rape," Caproni said.

On Friday, Caproni scheduled the trial for Jan. 5, 2026, anticipating it will last at least a month. Defense attorneys have until early May to file a motion to dismiss. The next in-person court hearing is scheduled for mid-July.

All three brothers face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges. Oren and Tal were prominent New York and Miami real estate agents, working with wealthy and celebrity clients.