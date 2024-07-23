Missing 15-year-old girl found safe outside California ABC station

Teen had been missing since last Tuesday

GLENDALE, Calif. -- A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Monterey Park, California last week was found safe outside ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's office in Glendale, California.

Alison Jillian Chao was reported missing last Tuesday afternoon.

According to a security guard at KABC, the girl was walking, and had been followed by someone in a car, who recognized her as a missing minor, and called police.

The Monterey Park Police Department, who is handling the investigation, released a statement, saying, it "extends its appreciation to community members and the many local, state and federal partners for their assistance during the investigation."

KABC is approaching the case with caution, and seeking out any answers that could shed light on the situation.

Chao reportedly left her home on a bike last week around 5:30 p.m. She was headed to her aunt's home in San Gabriel, California, but never arrived.