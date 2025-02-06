Principal spreads awareness after going into cardiac arrest at 28 years old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest while she was at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.
February is America Heart Month and Friday marks Wear Red Day to shine a light on the importance of heart health.
Baker joined ABC7 to share her story and how an AED saved her life.
She said she is on a mission to make sure people have access to life saving tools and knowledge.
Baker is also a volunteer with the American Heart Association.
Since going into cardiac arrest, she has trained over 5,000 people in CPR and even helped pass a law requiring emergency plans in Illinois schools.
Her son Easton was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition. She explained the steps her family took to make sure he has a healthy life.
