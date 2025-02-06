Principal spreads awareness after going into cardiac arrest at 28 years old

Illinois principal Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.

Illinois principal Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.

Illinois principal Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.

Illinois principal Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heather Baker was only 28 years old when she went into cardiac arrest while she was at work. Now, she is on a mission to save lives.

February is America Heart Month and Friday marks Wear Red Day to shine a light on the importance of heart health.

Baker joined ABC7 to share her story and how an AED saved her life.

She said she is on a mission to make sure people have access to life saving tools and knowledge.

Baker is also a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

Since going into cardiac arrest, she has trained over 5,000 people in CPR and even helped pass a law requiring emergency plans in Illinois schools.

Her son Easton was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition. She explained the steps her family took to make sure he has a healthy life.

To learn more about her story, click here.