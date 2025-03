American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- You can help give the gift of life with a blood drive in the suburbs Tuesday.

It comes as the American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage.

Tuesday's blood drive is at the University of Saint Francis in Joliet.

It'll be in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium from 1-6 p.m.

The drive is open to the community.

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "60435" in the red "Find a Blood Drive" box on the home page.