Amtrak train hits vehicle in Edgebrook; Metra Milwaukee District North line delayed, officials say

Friday, August 23, 2024 10:20PM
An Amtrak train hit a vehicle Friday in Edgebrook in Chicago. The Metra Milwaukee District North line is delayed, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Milwaukee District North line trains are delayed Friday afternoon after an Amtrak train hit a vehicle on the city's Northwest Side.

Traffic was stopped near North Caldwell Avenue and North Lehigh Avenue after an Amtrak train clipped the bumper of a car in the Edgebrook neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

No one was hurt in the crash, authorities said.

Metra trains have been stopped both directions while an investigation takes place. Extensive delays are expected.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the train involved in the minor crash should be moving again soon.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

