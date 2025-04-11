Andrea Williams 1st female, minority to serve as director of athletics at UIC

Andrea Williams has become the 1st female and minority to serve as director of athletics at the University of Illinois Chicago, or UIC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrea Williams is dreaming big in her redshirt freshman year with the Flames.

Williams has been spreading that feeling since she arrived on campus last fall as the first female and first minority to serve as director of athletics for the 300 diverse student-athletes at University of Illinois Chicago.

A two-sport athlete at Texas A &M University, Williams has always been watched.

She's made history, from her decade as associate commissioner of the Big Ten to being named commissioner of the Big Sky Conference. She was also the first African American female to hold such a role in Division I.

Williams most recently served as chief experience officer for the Utah Jazz: a position created just for her.

Williams has been consistently recognized as a game changer and woman of inspiration in sports business. But, for her, it's about being of service and making room at the table for the next.