Several rabbits found dumped in Bridgeport park; 1 dies from severe wounds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 12:42AM
Red Door Animal Shelter in Rogers Park took in three of the 17 rabbits that were abandoned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than one dozen rabbits are being nursed back to health after being dumped in a park in Bridgeport.

The Red Door Animal Shelter says they took in three of the 17 rabbits that were abandoned on April Fool's Day. Several other shelters stepped in as well.

The rabbits were found emaciated with new and old injuries. One died from severe bite wounds.

Red Door staffers say it is obvious that the animals had been in an abusive situation before being dumped.

ABC7 spoke with Katherine Shuldiner and Michael Lock from Red Door on Monday night.

They talked about how the rabbits are doing and what people should know about keeping rabbits as pets.

It could be a while before the rabbits are healthy enough to be put up for adoption.

