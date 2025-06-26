Anna Wintour announces Vogue U.S. is searching for new head of editorial content

Anna Wintour has announced a new role opening up at Vogue.

On Thursday, "Good Morning America" confirmed that the longtime editor-in-chief is searching for a new head of editorial content at Vogue U.S.

Wintour, 75, who became editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988, will continue in her role as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

The news came as reports surfaced about Wintour stepping down as editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Moving forward, Wintour will continue to oversee Condé Nast brands globally, including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure, Mademoiselle and others, with the exception of The New Yorker.

In 2020, Wintour was named as Condé Nast's first-ever global chief content officer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The move was part of a revamp at the company, which also named Christiane Mack as chief content operations officer and appointed three global editorial directors for Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, according to a report from Deadline at the time.

In a statement at the time, Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said in a statement to Deadline that Wintour's appointment to global chief content officer "represents a pivotal moment" for the company "as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today's brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media's most distinguished executives."

Recently, Wintour organized the star-studded 2025 Met Gala. The theme for the event was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The dress code, which was inspired by the theme, was "Tailored for You," a "nod to the exhibition's focus on suiting and menswear, from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories -- that is purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," according to a press release.

The event was attended by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Doechii, Rihanna, Serena Williams and more.