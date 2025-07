Celebration of life honors late Chicago gospel music legend Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid

A celebration of life at Apostolic Faith Church honored the late Chicago gospel music legend Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid, who died last week at age 94.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a final farewell Saturday for the late Chicago gospel music legend Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid.

Her wake and celebration of life featured powerful memories and music.

Chicago's gospel music community came together for the service at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville.

Evans-Reid was a beloved choir director known to many as "Mama Lou."

She died one week ago at age 94.