Aqua Illinois launches program to help low-income customers save on water bills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aqua Illinois launched a discount program on Tuesday to help low-income customers save on their water and wastewater bills.

Qualifying customers can receive a 70% discount on their water and wastewater usage through the income-based program.

"We are proud to introduce this new program to support our Illinois customers facing financial challenges," said Director of Community Assistance Programs Rita Black. "Sometimes we all need a helping hand, and this program is designed to do just that. We strongly encourage customers who may qualify to learn more about the program and apply today."

The program is in partnership with Dollar Energy Fund/

Click here for more information about who qualifies.

Click here to apply.

Aqua Illinois says customers can call 1-888-282-6816 for assistance.