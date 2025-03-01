Thieves rob 3 University of Chicago students at gunpoint, school says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves robbed three University of Chicago students at gunpoint on Saturday morning, the school said.

The school said the robbery happened in the Hyde Park neighborhood's 5800-block of South Dorchester Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

The three students were walking on the sidewalk when four or five armed people got out of a white Alfa Romeo SUV, the school said. The suspects demanded and took property from the victims before fleeing southbound on Dorchester in the SUV.

The school said the SUV did not have any license plates.

No injuries were reported, and the University of Chicago Police Department is investigating.

The school asked anyone with information to contact the Chicago Police Department or the University of Chicago Police Department at 123 from a university phone or at 773-702-8181 from other phones.

