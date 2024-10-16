Arthur Murray dancer breaks down 'DWTS: Dedication Night'

dancing with the stars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A professional dancer with Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Chicago is breaking down Tuesday night's "Dancing with the Stars."

Summer Griffin stopped by ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the ballroom performances from "Dedication Night" on "DWTS."

The evening consisted of honoring influential figures in the dancers' lives.

Griffin talked about the remaining eight couples left competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

This year's cast included Anna Delvey, Tori Spelling, Stephen Nedoroscik and Joey Graziadei and Jenn Train from the "Bachelor."

Find out more about Arthur Murray here.

Watch "DWTS" on Tuesday nights on ABC7 at 7 p.m. central, or watch on Hulu.