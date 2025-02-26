Aurora mayor election: Incumbent Richard Irvin facing 4 challengers on Tuesday

The Aurora, IL mayoral election is on Tuesday. John Laesch, Ted Mesiacos, Judd Lofchie and Karina Garcia are challenging Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A mayoral race is happening in Aurora on Tuesday.

Five candidates, including incumbent Mayor Richard Irvin, are on the ballot.

Irvin needs more than 50% of the vote to win the primary outright.

Short of that, the top two vote getters will head to the April 1 election.

Illinois' second largest city, Aurora, is divided between Kane, DuPage, Will, and Kendall counties.

Last week, Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said so far, the mail-in vote is poised to play a decisive vote.

"We had 11% four years ago. And four years before that it was 17%. So it was not a large turnout," Cunningham said.

Alderman-at-large John Laesch is a Navy veteran and former school board member who has run for mayor before. Wednesday morning, he was knocking on doors, keenly cognizant that every vote counts.

"We're getting a great response at the doors," Laesch said. "You can see we are showing people where they can early vote. I think we're the only campaign that's doing that. So I think we have an advantage in the turnout race."

Then there is Alderman Ted Mesiacos. The son of Greek immigrants, Mesiacos is a small business owner and architect in addition to being alderman. He's now looking to step up.

"We have in our community an affordability crisis," Mesiacos said. "Maybe not in every neighborhood, but in a majority of our neighborhoods. Right now, we're taxing our community twice in the past two years, 4.87% coming up here in April."

The two candidates are looking to beat incumbent Irvin, and so are two other candidates, former Alderman Judd Lofchie and Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Karina Garcia.

In office since 2017, Irvin pointed to Aurora's growing downtown as one reason why he deserves a third term.

"Now they're full will market rate apartments. They're full with retail and commercial," Irvin said. "Every building in the core of our downtown that was empty when I took office, and they were many, they are all full."

ABC7 reached out to both the Lofchie and Garcia campaigns, but did not immediately hear back.