Aurora police take down Grinch as he tries to steal Christmas | VIDEO

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Grinch tried to steal Christmas, but the Aurora Police Department wasn't about to let him get away with it.

Officers arrested the infamous green troublemaker after he allegedly attempted to swipe the city's Christmas tree near 23 East Downer Place.

When officers arrived, the Grinch made a run for it and police gave chase. After a short foot pursuit, they were able to take him into custody.

The Grinch claimed he was "just borrowing" the tree, but officers didn't buy it.

Aurora police are reminding the public to lock their chimneys and safeguarding their holiday cheer during the season.

