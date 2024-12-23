24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Aurora police take down Grinch as he tries to steal Christmas | VIDEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 11:42PM
Aurora police take down Grinch as he tries to steal Christmas
The Grinch tried to steal Christmas, but the Aurora Police Department wasn't about to let him get away with it.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Grinch tried to steal Christmas, but the Aurora Police Department wasn't about to let him get away with it.

Officers arrested the infamous green troublemaker after he allegedly attempted to swipe the city's Christmas tree near 23 East Downer Place.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

When officers arrived, the Grinch made a run for it and police gave chase. After a short foot pursuit, they were able to take him into custody.

The Grinch claimed he was "just borrowing" the tree, but officers didn't buy it.

Aurora police are reminding the public to lock their chimneys and safeguarding their holiday cheer during the season.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW